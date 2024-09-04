Man in Wexford arrested and deported for illegally living in Ireland

A man in County Wexford was among five non-EU nationals arrested by Gardaí from the National Immigration Bureau.

It was part of 'Operation Fern' which targets people illegally living here, and the subject of deportation orders.

The man in Wexford was arrested during an operation in July and has since been deported.

The other four, were arrested in Dublin earlier this week and are currently in custody, pending deportation.

Operation Fern

Operation Fern is an ongoing operation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) targeting persons who are illegally residing in the State and are the subject of Deportation Orders.

As part of Operation Fern, Gardaí from GNIB conducted a number of operations in the Dublin region on the 2nd and 3rd of September 2024

Four people, non-EU nationals, who were subject to Deportation Orders were arrested in the Dublin Region. All four are currently in custody pending deportation from the State in due course.

Separately, one male, a non-EU national, was arrested in Wexford during an operation under Operation Fern in July 2024.

This male was subsequently deported from the State during August 2024.

Speaking this morning following the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Aidan Minnock said: "In the past week the Garda National Immigration Bureau have conducted a number of operations under Operation Fern to remove persons from the State subject to deportation orders.

"These persons declined the opportunity to avail of voluntary return to their country of origin, following significant engagement with the Department of Justice. Having declined voluntary return they were issued with a deportation order, and are now in custody pending removal from the State.

"These operations illustrates GNIB ongoing capacity to, where necessary, take action to remove person from the State who no longer have authority to remain."

