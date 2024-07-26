Man injured in Wicklow shooting

A man presented t0 hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Co Wicklow on Tuesday evening.

It is reported that at approximately 10pm at Ballinahinch, Roundwood, two men travelling in a car were blocked in by another vehicle, and a firearm was discharged.

One of the men travelling in the car, aged in his 20s, received a number of wounds and later presented at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into all the circumstances of this incident are ongoing at Bray Garda Station.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone travelling in the Roundwood area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday is asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who observed the movements of a silver Mercedes Benz that travelled from Roundwood onto Newtownmountkennedy and then northbound on the N11 into the Dublin 4 area between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.