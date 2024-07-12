Man jailed for life over plot to kill Holly Willoughby

A man has been jailed for life over planning to murder Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb from Essex has been handed a life sentence for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter.

The minimum term for a life sentence in the UK is 16 years behind bars.

37-year-old Plumb security guard was caught in an online chat by an undercover police officer.

Throughout the trial, he argued that it was all only ever a fantasy.

The court heard how the ordeal has had a life-changing impact on Holly Willoughby.

