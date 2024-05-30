Man jailed for taking photo of woman in toilet and assaulting her at Dublin Airport

A 47 year old man has been jailed for taking a photo of a woman in a toilet at Dublin Airport and then assaulting her.

The man told Gardaí he had been sleeping in the airport.

In June 2022, a woman in her 30s arrived at Dublin Airport, got her bags and went into the women’s toilets.

The court heard she was using a cubicle when she noticed a camera phone pointing under the door.

Advertisement

She grabbed the phone and a man lunged at her to get it back.

He became very aggressive and violent and pulled a clump of her hair out of her scalp.

She screamed for help and the man was arrested and three phones were seized off him.

Two of them were found to contain sexual explicit images of children.

Advertisement

47 year old Arthur Fiks of no fixed abode but originally from Poland told Gardaí he had been sleeping at the Airport and using the toilets for naps.

He was jailed for 3 and a half years with 9 months suspended on condition that he leaves Ireland as soon as he’s released from prison.

Report by Stephanie Rohan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.