Man killed in motorbike crash in Co Wicklow

Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Wicklow.

The man, aged in his 50s, died in the incident at Turlough Hill on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash after 12.30pm.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators, but has since reopened.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage in the area at the time of the crash are asked to make their footage available to investigators.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

