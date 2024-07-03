Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath.

The crash happened on the R395 at Teevrevagh in Castlepollard on Tuesday evening shortly after 6.30pm.

The man aged in his 50s was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved in the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The road has been closed to traffic while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, and local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those with camera/dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the crash, is asked to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044-938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

96 people have now died on our roads so far this year - which is 11 more than the same time last year.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Aer Lingus and pilots to meet at Labour Court in latest effort at resolution

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford hurling manager

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in collision between car and truck

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement