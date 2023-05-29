A man has been killed following an explosion in Co Donegal.

It is understood the man had been clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene on the outskirts of Bunbeg, and the surrounding area has since been evacuated.

The Defence Forces' Ordnance Disposal team has been requested and the road to the scene has been closed, with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

The man is understood to have been from west Donegal, and two other men are thought to have been working at the site at the time of the incident.

Gardaí said Donegal fire brigade and National Ambulance Service crews are in attendance and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any casualties at this time," a statement from gardaí added.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Written by Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.