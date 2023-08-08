Man left fighting for life after crane touches overhead wires

A Co Donegal man has suffered horrific burns after the crane he was operating touched power lines.

Dillon Feely, a father of one, from Laghey outside Donegal town, suffered the life-changing injuries a week ago on August 1st.

The 27-year-old was operating a truck-mounted crane while working on a project in the Midlands when it struck an overhead power line.

Mr Feely suffered horrific burns and was airlifted to St James's hospital in Dublin for life-saving treatment.

Advertisement

So severe were his injuries that surgeons needed to amputate one of Mr Feely's legs.

However, Mr Feely's family have said that doctors treating him are amazed that he has survived his ordeal.

Recovery

His family are determined to give him the best possible chance of recovery and getting his life back. A family friend said the next 12 months are vital for Mr Feely's recovery.

“Dillon is only 27 years old, and he has a long life ahead of him, but his accident has put his family's plans on hold. Doctors have warned that Dillon may be in various hospitals in Dublin for the next 12 months of recovery.

Advertisement

"During this time, he will have to undergo extensive treatment and adapt to his new life with life-changing injuries.”

"He has the full-support of his loving partner Aine as well as his parents David and Connie who are by his hospital bedside in Dublin.

"With Mr Feely unable to work and facing major medical bills, his family have set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the costs.

“We, Dillon's extended family, have decided to launch this GoFundMe campaign to lend a helping hand in any way we can.

Advertisement

"Dillon is a fighter, and he is determined to recover from this accident. With your help, Dillon and his family can focus on healing and rebuilding their life.”

To donate anything you can to this worthy cause, go to: https://gofund.me/2aaea78e

By Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.