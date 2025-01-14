Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing deaths of Monaghan teenagers

A 60-year-old man, accused of dangerous driving causing the deaths of two Monaghan teenagers as they travelled to a Debs ball, has pleaded guilty.

Anthony McGinn, with an address at Drumloo, Newbliss, Co. Monaghan, is charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of 17-year-old Kiea McCann and 16-year-old Dlava Mohammed.

The best friends died when the car they were travelling in struck a tree at Legnakelly near Clones on July 31st, 2023 as they made their way to the Debs ball in the Westenra Arms Hotel in Monaghan Town.

Mr. McGinn is also charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Dlava's sister, Avin Mohammed, on the same occasion.

Advertisement

At a sitting of Monaghan Circuit Court this morning, Mr. McGinn stood before Judge John Aylmer as the charges were read to him.

When asked how he pled to the charge of driving a car with registration 08-WH-8289 in a dangerous manner, which ultimately led to the death of Kiea

and Dlava, he replied, "guilty".

He also pled guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Avin Mohammed.

The McCann and McGinn families were present in court, and there were emotional scenes as Mr McGinn pleaded guilty to both charges.

Advertisement

Solicitors representing Anthony McGinn noted that they are still looking for specialist medical certificates to be completed and asked the court to consider his so far unblemished criminal record.

In an absence of a criminal record, a probation report was also ordered to be carried out.

Judge John Aylmer remanded Mr. McGinn on continuing bail under the same terms and conditions, and he is due to be sentenced in the next court sitting.

Reporting by Jack Cunnane

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.