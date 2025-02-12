Play Button
Man pleads guilty to pouring boiling water on sleeping wife and hitting her with hammer

Cork Circuit Criminal Court | Image: Google Maps
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A man who pleaded guilty to pouring boiling water over his sleeping wife and then hitting her with a hammer will be sentenced in May.

63-year-old Noel Twomey of Carbery Grove, Knocknaheeny in Cork pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to his wife Jackie on the 15th of January last year.

Cork District Court previously heard the accused was arrested at 5am after he flagged down a Garda car while visibly soaked in blood and in possession of a blood-stained hammer in a plastic bag.

Garda Brian Murphy said Twomey had shown no remorse and never asked about his wife’s condition.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court today heard medical and psychiatric reports are still awaited and a victim impact statement will be part of the sentencing hearing.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing on the 8th of May.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara

