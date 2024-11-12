Man questioned over murder of Jo Jo Dullard must be released or charged today

A 55-year-old man being questioned over the murder of missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard must be released or charged today.

He was arrested yesterday as searches commenced on the Kildare/Wicklow border.

The man in custody was one of the last people to have contact with Jo Jo Dullard on the night she disappeared.

Gardai have spoken with him before but yesterday officers made the decision to arrest him.

They have 24 hours - including breaks - to question the 55 year old meaning he must be released or charged today.

Searches, meanwhile, are resuming this morning at lands in Grangecon in Wicklow – which is about 13km from where Jo Jo was last seen.

Two homes have also been searched 21 year old Jo Jo Dullard was trying to make her way home to Callan in Kilkenny from Dublin in November 1995 when she disappeared.

She had gotten the bus to Naas in Kildare, then hitched to Moone before telling a friend on the phone someone had stopped for her.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

