Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of woman

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of woman
Alesia Nazarova (37) whose body was found following a house fire in Portadown, Co Armagh, in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: PA
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of a woman in Portadown.

Kornelijus Bracas, of Church Street, Portadown, appeared via videolink and was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Alesia Nazarova, who was found dead following a house fire on Church Street on Tuesday.

Ms Nazarova’s 12-year-old daughter was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Bracas is also charged with the attempted murder of the child, intending to destroy property or thereby to endanger life, and the theft of a bank card belonging to Ms Nazarova.

A PSNI inspector connected the accused to the charges.

There was no application for bail.

Bracas, who was wearing a grey jumper and had his left arm in a sling, was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink on April 21 at Craigavon Courthouse.

