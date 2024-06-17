Man (20s) rushed to hospital after dog attack while out running

A man had to be rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog on the restricted breed list in Co Donegal on Sunday.

The man was jogging on the greenway between the villages of Muff and Quigley's Point on the Inishowen Peninsula, when he was set upon by the dog after midday.

The dog, understood to be a Rottweiler, was being walked on a lead by its female owner at the time.

The animal was not muzzled at the time of the attack.

It managed to break free from its owner and chased the man before biting him a number of times on the leg.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where he underwent emergency treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening, gardaí said.

It is understood that gardaí have identified the dog at the centre of the incident and have now launched an investigation.

Local councillor Terry Crossan said he was horrified by the attack.

The veteran Sinn Féin politician said people need to take full responsibility for their dogs.

"I want to pay particular praise to the gardaí in dealing with this situation and taking control of it once they realised the seriousness of this incident.

"This man was lucky to escape even though his injuries are very serious.

"If this was a child the consequences could have been much worse, and it's not even worth considering that," he said.

Cllr Crossan said he now plans to bring forward a motion to Donegal County Council about dog control and dog warden services in the county.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a 23-year-old woman died in a dog attack in Co Limerick.

Nicole Morley died after being mauled to death by her own XL Bully dog when she entered her home after being out celebrating her birthday.

The tragedy has once again opened up the debate on dangerous dog breeds and the possibility of certain breeds being banned in Ireland.

By Stephen Maguire

