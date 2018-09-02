Man seriously injured after being bitten by shark off coast of Cork

02 September 2018

A Belfast man was being bitten by a blue shark while angling off the coast of Cork yesterday evening.

He sustained a serious lower arm injury.

File photo of a blue shark

Crosshaven RNLI Volunteers were called to the scene at 6pm.

The deep sea angling boat ‘Deora De’ steamed towards Crosshaven from about eight miles offshore and rendezvoused with the Crosshaven lifeboat about four miles south of Roches Point.

Photo: Jon Mathers/RNLI

The casualty had been given immediate first aid by the crew of the angling boat before being transferred to the lifeboat where further casualty care was given on board.

The lifeboat was met at Crosshaven by an ambulance and the casualty was transported to Cork University Hospital.

Share it:













Don't Miss