Man seriously injured after car collides with tree

06 August 2018

Patrick Flynn

A man has been seriously injured after his car collided with a tree in Co Clare this morning.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash. Photo: Patrick Flynn

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 9.30am on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road close to Caherea National School.

It is understood the man was travelling west towards Kilrush when his car crossed the road and crashed sideways into a tree. The vehicle was left facing front-down into the ditch following the collision.

Two ambulances and two units of the fire brigade from Ennis responded to the incident along with several garda units. Gardaí quickly set up diversions and rerouted traffic away from the area.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to remove the driver’s side of the vehicle so they could safely remove the injured man.

The casualty was handed into the care of National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics and removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

A section of the road remains closed pending completion of an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The man is reported to be in a serious condition.

