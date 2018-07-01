A man in his late 30s has been seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened on Con Colbert Road in Dublin 8, close to the junction with Sarsfield Road at 3.45am. There was no other vehicle involved in the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle is being treated at St James’ Hospital.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them at Kevin Street garda station on 01 66 9400.

-Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss