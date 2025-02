Gardaí are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Kilkenny City last night.

The collision happened on the Dublin Road in the city at about 10.30pm.

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by the vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

