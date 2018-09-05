A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the M50.

It happened when a car collided with a truck at Dundrum shortly before 10am.

Dublin Fire Brigade says its paramedics had to use cutting equipment to free the man from the vehicle.

The motorway is still closed southbound between junction 13, Ballinteer, and junction 14, Leopardstown Road.

There is now a second RTC on the approach to the original RTC after J13 on the @M50Dublin. This has resulted in traffic being diverted off the #M50 at J13 to rejoin on J14. Avoid the area. @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/Gs5U4V5uug — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 5, 2018

