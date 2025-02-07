Play Button
Man seriously injured in serious assault outside pub dies in hospital

Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Joleen Murphy
A man who was seriously injured in an assault outside a Dublin pub last weekend, has died.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

This serious assault happened at the entrance to the car park of a pub on the Clonsilla Road in Dublin 15 shortly after 11pm on Sunday night.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in a critical condition, where he passed away last night.

On Tuesday, a man in his 20s, who was arrested as part of the investigation, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of the pub at the time to come forward.

In particular, they're appealing to an off-duty medical professional, who provided medical assistance at the scene, to make himself known to Gardaí in Blanchardstown.

Reporting by Caoimhseach Connolly

