Man shot in both legs in paramilitary-style attack in Belfast

05 August 2018

Police in the North are investigating after a man was shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Belfast last night.

The victim, in his 30s, was shot in both legs in an alleyway in west Belfast around 10.30pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Paul Wright said: “The man was shot in both legs in an alleyway close to the Westrock Gardens and Springhill Drive area of west Belfast around 10.30pm last night.

“While this man’s injuries are not life-threatening, they may well be life-changing.

“This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 4/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

