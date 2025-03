A man has been shot near the White House in Washington, DC.

It's after what the Secret Service have described as an "armed confrontation" yesterday.

Local police had reported a "suicidal individual" possibly travelling to the city from Indiana.

When officers found him, the suspect brandished a weapon and shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

