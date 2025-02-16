Man (20s) stuck in cave for hours freed by rescue volunteers

A man who got stuck in a cave in County Fermanagh yesterday evening has been freed.

Cave rescue volunteers worked into the early hours of this morning in Cuilcagh to bring him to safety.

The man in his 20s became too tired to continue while he was on the return leg of a planned caving trip in a system on the Marlbank on the north side of Cuilcagh Mountain.

Five local ICRO volunteers arrived to the scene about 9.30pm last night.

The caver, who was not injured, was brought safely to the surface around 3.15am this morning.

Statement by ICRO

"Cave Rescue Callout, Cuilcagh, Co. Fermanagh, 15/16 February 2025.

"Cave rescue volunteers from ICRO worked late into the night to free a man who got stuck in a cave in Co Fermanagh yesterday.

"The man became too tired to progress while he was on the return leg of a planned caving trip in a system on the Marlbank on the north side of Cuilcagh Mountain.

"After the alert was raised at 20.55pm, local ICRO volunteers arrived to the scene at about 21.15pm, with volunteers put on alert across Ireland at 22.45pm.

"ICRO reached the man quickly and assessed his condition.

"A "hot point" was established underground where he was warmed and fed. Meanwhile, rock breaking and rescue rigging teams engineered a bypass to a constricted section of passage near the entrance. This allowed the man to be hauled up via the new route to the surface.

"The caver was brought safely to the surface and the team was stood down at 04.00 on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

"ICRO would like to thank all of its volunteers for travelling through the night and assisting with this successful outcome."

For more information about the work of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation visit their Facebook page.

