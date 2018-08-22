By David Raleigh

Gardaí have sealed off a pub in Limerick City after a man sustained suspected stab wounds in a bar last night.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was injured during “an altercation” with another man, in the North Star pub, Thomondgate, Gardaí said.

Gardaí said the incident occurred sometime between 8.45pm and 9pm.

The victim is known to gardaí, sources confirmed.

His injuries are “not life-threatening”, sources added.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

A second man – who Gardaí believe had tried to intervene in the incident between the victim and another male – sustained a minor injury, and was also taken by ambulance to UHL.

Garda sources believe the incident arose out of an argument between parties closely associated with one another.

“The suspect fled,” a source added.

Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda station, who is leading the investigation, said he was not commenting on information from reliable sources that the victim was stabbed.

“We are investigating an incident in the North Star bar. Two men were injured and have been taken to hospital by ambulance,” Supt Smart said.

“The pub is closed and is sealed off and is being treated as a crime scene pending a technical examination,” Supt Smart added.

Gardaí are canvassing CCTV from the pub and surrounding area as part of their investigation, he said.

It is understood there were a number of patrons in the pub when the incident occurred.

“We are following a definite line of inquiry,” a Garda source said.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed in the head at a house in Caherdavin in the early hours of last Monday morning.

The man is said to be in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

A second man who suffered stab wounds in the same incident, is in a serious but stable condition in University Hospital Limerick, Gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061-456980.

