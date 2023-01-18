Man tragically dies in house fire

A man has tragically died in a house fire in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The blaze occurred early on Wednesday, within a two-storey terraced house on Edinburgh Street.

Police have confirmed that the man was 52-year-old Andrew Halliday.

Three fire appliances attended the scene after receiving a report of a fire shortly before 6 am.

As reported by the Irish Times, Mark Deeney, assistant chief fire and rescue officer with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire.

"They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."