Man who drowned while attempting to rescue group of young people remembered as a hero

A Cork man who drowned while attempting to rescue a group of young people is being remembered as a hero.

Stephen O'Callaghan got into difficulty while coming to the aid of four young people, in the sea off Inch Beach near Middleton.

The 55-year-old from Cork City was taken to University Hospital Cork but later passed away.

It is understood conditions were difficult at sea at the time of the incident and a multi-agency search and rescue mission was launched immediately.

This included the Irish Naval Service, Cork County Fire Service, the Irish Coast Guard, Ballycotton, and Crosshaven RNLI.

The young people were successfully rescued and Cork City Councillor Joe Kavanagh says that's thanks to Stephen's selfless act.

