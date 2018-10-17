A man has been jailed for eight years for trying to kill four children.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, had tried to strangle the young children in the South East of the country.

Their mother said she will never forget receiving a voicemail from one of her children screaming for her to come home.

The accused, who pleaded guilty, had previously been diagnosed with moderate to severe depression with social anxiety.

The Judge noted the attack on each child was of the utmost seriousness and two of the children were left for dead.

He sentenced the accused to 12 years in prison with 4 suspended.

