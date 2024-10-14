Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man winched by helicopter from fishing vessel off South East coast

Man winched by helicopter from fishing vessel off South East coast
Coast Guard helicopter, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been taken to hospital after he ill fell on a fishing vessel off the South East coast.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 3.45pm this afternoon (Monday).

The man - who was a crew member of the Green Isle fishing vessel - fell ill and required medical attention.

The Irish Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter was tasked, alongside the Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat - coordinated by the Dublin Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Advertisement

The man was winched by the rescue helicopter to Waterford Airport.

On arrival, he was subsequently transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Kerry businessman admits role in €33m crystal meth seizure

 By Aoife Kearns
Kilkenny News 2

Kilkenny teen to represent Ireland in Junior Eurovision

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Lucky Wexford couple capture Northern Lights in wedding photos

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement