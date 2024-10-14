Man winched by helicopter from fishing vessel off South East coast

A man has been taken to hospital after he ill fell on a fishing vessel off the South East coast.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 3.45pm this afternoon (Monday).

The man - who was a crew member of the Green Isle fishing vessel - fell ill and required medical attention.

The Irish Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter was tasked, alongside the Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat - coordinated by the Dublin Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

The man was winched by the rescue helicopter to Waterford Airport.

On arrival, he was subsequently transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

