Manager settles case after suing employer over work stress

The general manager of an international components firm based in Ireland who sued in the High Court claiming he suffered an acute breakdown after his workload became allegedly unmanageable has settled his High Court action.

John Farrell had been working at Mergon International for 10 years, had taken on new roles and been promoted to general manager. However, when a deadline to submit a budget loomed in February 2021, he allegedly “snapped” and was feeling extremely unwell and overwhelmed.

Mr Farrell, who previously was one of 10 in the company to get a €100,000 performance bonus, told the High Court that when he became general manager in January 2021 he was struggling. He said he asked for a one-week extension to the budget deadline but was refused.

“I tried to get on with it. I was not well. I was not sleeping. I was sick and could not cope with it,” he told his counsel Thomas P Hogan SC, instructed by Ronan Hynes solicitor.

Mr Farrell said he asked his wife if it was okay if he did not work at Mergon any more, and when she asked why, he told the judge: “I said so I don’t have to kill myself. There was no way out. It was not going to end any other way.”

Mr Farrell said he collapsed on the floor crying and was referred by a doctor for treatment.

On the second day of the hearing on Thursday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Mr Hogan said the parties had agreed terms that will remain confidential.

John Farrell (46), from Lanesboro, Co Longford, sued Mergon International, with a registered address in Bermuda and an Irish branch at Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

He claimed that he was, over a period of time, allegedly required to take on a significantly increased workload which resulted in him being exposed to prolonged work-related stress.

It is claimed that his workload ultimately became unmanageable and intolerably stressful, so that on February 13th, 2021, he allegedly suffered a severe psychological injury.

He further claimed he was required to undertake a level of work which was unsafe and allegedly posed a danger to his health and a risk of him suffering a psychological injury.

Mr Farrell said there was an alleged failure to provide him with any adequate assistance and additional personnel.

Mergon International denied all the claims and said Mr Farrell agreed to all the promotions and allegedly never complained, never said no, and never availed of the grievances process within the company.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement.

