Manhunt continues for escaped prisoner in Dublin

A manhunt is continuing for an escaped prisoner in Dublin.

Keith Macken (40s) escaped while receiving treatment in Tallaght Hospital. He fled from prison officers at around 6am.

An Garda Síochána were notified immediately.

The man who's from Cabra in Dublin is on remand at Wheatfield Prison, awaiting sentencing for assault causing harm.

Advertisement

Both Gardaí and the Irish Prison Service are investigating the circumstances of the escape.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.