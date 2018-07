A man’s body has been discovered at a house in Cork city.

The remains of the man in his 60s were found in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas this morning.

Gardai are at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

BREAKING: Gardai have sealed off an apartment at Galway’s Lane #Douglas and launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 2, 2018

More as we have it…

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss