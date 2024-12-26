Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Marguerita Sheridan: Mother of one to be laid to rest this weekend

Marguerita Sheridan: Mother of one to be laid to rest this weekend
Marguerita Sheridan
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The 21-year-old mother of one who was killed in a hit and run in Co. Limerick last week will be laid to rest this weekend.

Marguerita Sheridan died after being injured by a van which allegedly struck a gate in Rathkeale last weekend.

42-year-old Danny O'Donoghue, of Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, appeared before Limerick District Court on Christmas, charged in connection with Ms. Sheridan's death.

He's due to re-appear before the courts tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ms. Sheridan's funeral is due to take place on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Marguerita Sheridan had given birth to her first child, a son, just three weeks ago.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Enniscorthy's "Put A Bow On It" is closing it's door

 By Lily Kennedy
Wexford News 2

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel in Wexford

 By Lily Kennedy
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí in Kilkenny seize vehicle on Christmas Eve

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement