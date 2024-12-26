Marguerita Sheridan: Mother of one to be laid to rest this weekend

The 21-year-old mother of one who was killed in a hit and run in Co. Limerick last week will be laid to rest this weekend.

Marguerita Sheridan died after being injured by a van which allegedly struck a gate in Rathkeale last weekend.

42-year-old Danny O'Donoghue, of Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, appeared before Limerick District Court on Christmas, charged in connection with Ms. Sheridan's death.

He's due to re-appear before the courts tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ms. Sheridan's funeral is due to take place on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Marguerita Sheridan had given birth to her first child, a son, just three weeks ago.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.