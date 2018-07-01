Mass held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez

01 July 2018

A mass has been held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez.

It marks 40 days since her passing and is a Filipino custom similar to the Irish month’s mind.

The 24-year-old was murdered by Mark Hennessy in May.

The Valdez family is preparing for her funeral service which will be held in the Philippines tomorrow.

Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, says he has been keeping in touch with the Valdez family.

“I’m in regular contact with [Jastine’s family] them by phone and by messaging etc.,” he said.

“Obviously they’re finding it very, very difficult, particularly coming up to the funeral service tomorrow but they are very thankful

“I attended the mass and obviously so many Filipinos attended as well and they were very thankful that the mass was held in honour of Jastine and it meant a lot to them,” he said.

