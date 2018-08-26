It’s fair to say that no county gets behind their bid for an All-Ireland GAA title like Mayo.

The ‘Mayo 4 Sam’ slogan continues to be spotted in locations across the globe but as the team continues to reach the All-Ireland final, they’ve haven’t brought the trophy home since 1951.

Legend has it that a ‘curse’ was put on the winning team during their celebrations as they passed a funeral in the town of Foxford without paying their respects and stopping.

The curse meant that they would not win an All-Ireland again until every member of that team was dead.

Whether or not you believe that curse is true, they are without an All-Ireland win since.

As Pope Francis has departed Knock for Dublin today, Mayo fans were not taking any chances and asked the Pontiff to bless and sign the jersey just before climbing the steps to the plane.

Pope Francis signs a Mayo football jersey at the airport in Knock. Will that end the curse? #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/Zexo18JZXv — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018

#Mayo4Pslam

