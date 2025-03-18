Play Button
McGregor's remarks 'do not reflect' views of Ireland, says Taoiseach

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said Conor McGregor's remarks 'do not reflect' the views of the people of Ireland.

In a post on X, the Taoiseach said McGregor's remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick's Day.

The former MMA fighter, as well as his partner and children, spent St. Patrick's Day at the White House alongside US President Donald Trump, and X owner Elon Musk.

When asked about the meeting, McGregor said he was there to 'raise the issues that the people of Ireland face', saying his meeting with Trump would be 'music to the people of Ireland's ears'.

Táinaiste Simon Harris was amongst a number of officials to condemn McGregor's comments. When asked about the meeting, Harris said McGregor was partaking in the visit in a personal capacity, and that he 'doesn't speak for the people of Ireland'.

Taking to social media, former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said 'Conor is a convicted criminal and a rapist',

Good Irish dads teach their sons to detest men like Conor and their daughters to avoid men like him. Irish America - know this. Period!'

McGregor's trip to the White House has fueled speculation he may try to run in the Irish presidential election later this year.

