Ten characters from Irish history will be hiding in Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum, in LEGO® Minifigure form, from Saturday, June 30, until the end of the summer.

Stories from Ireland’s fascinating historical past are set to be recreated by the imaginative initiative, ensuring visitors to the award-winning museum can discover their own ‘hidden histories’ throughout the 800 year-old building.

“History can be taken a little too seriously sometimes and that can be intimidating to people, particularly children” says Curator, Grace Fegan. “But when you realise that Kilkenny’s medieval history is really a collection of amazing stories and fascinating characters, that lived, worked, played, laughed and cried in this city and walked these streets, you can’t help but be captivated by it all.”

The Museum’s LEGO® Hunt is open to visitors of all ages at no additional charge.

“We had the idea, took a chance, got in touch with the LEGO® Idea House in Denmark and they came on board. When the package of LEGO® Minifigures arrived in the post from Billund we all felt like kids again – putting them together, developing their personalities and figuring out where they should be hidden in the museum.”

The Medieval Mile Museum is set in a 13th century church in the centre of Kilkenny City and offers 800 years of history under one roof with a modern twist.

“There are so many fascinating people in Kilkenny’s medieval history, and the great thing is that we know quite a bit about them”, says Grace. “It’s much easier for younger visitors to connect with the history of Kilkenny when there are personalities that they can interact with. These LEGO® Minifigures are a great way of capturing our young visitors’ imaginations, encouraging them to explore the museum and Kilkenny’s amazing stories”.

The Medieval Mile Museum is open 7 days a week, from 10am to 6pm (last entry 45 mins before close). All-day entry is €8 for adults, €6.50 for students/seniors, €4 for children and €16 for a family. Entry fee includes an interactive audio guide and the LEGO® Hunt.

