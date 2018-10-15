Meghan Markle pregnant with first child

15 October 2018

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant.

Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan and Prince Harry are “very pleased” to announce the news.

The baby is due next Spring.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” said Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan have just arrived in Sydney for the start of a 16-day trip.

