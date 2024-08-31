Memorial fundraiser set up for Irish man Shaun Brady reaches over 100,000 dollars

A memorial fundraiser was set up 2 days ago for Shaun Brady and has already reached 100,000 dollars, with a goal of 150,000 dollars.

The 44 year old chef from Nenagh in Tipperary was shot outside of his restaurant in Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Two teenagers have since been arrested in relation to the incident.

Mr. Brady was a director of the local Irish Fest in Kansas City, which takes place this weekend.

Advertisement

The Go Fund Me states:

As a chef, Shaun Brady nourished his community not just with incredible food, but with a deep pride in his culture and a contagious enthusiasm for celebration.

The light he brought to our Irish community will endure through those touched by his talent, spirit, and joy for life.

By donating to the Shaun Brady Memorial Fund through Go Fund Me, you can ensure lasting support for Shaun's family, including his beloved wife and two young children, helping them feel the comfort and security of his legacy for years to come.

Advertisement

We invite you to contribute $45—the ticket price of Shaun's cherished KCIF Irish Fest Breakfast shared with friends, though any amount will mean the world to those who loved him and to the Kansas City Irish community that he brought together with his remarkable spirit.

All proceeds will go directly to a trust fund to support Shaun's family.

To make a donation visit Go Fund Me.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.