Memorial fundraiser set up for Irish man Shaun Brady shot in the US

A memorial fund has been set up to support the family of Irish man Shaun Brady, who was shot dead in the US.

The 44 year old chef, from Nenagh in Tipperary, was shot outside his restaurant in Kansas City in on Wednesday night.

Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Mr. Brady was a director of the local Irish Fest in Kansas City, which begins this weekend.

Advertisement

Organisers of the Irish community festival started the fundraiser to honour their peer and their friend.

Director of the Irish Festival in Kansas City, Erin Gabert, knew Shaun well and says he was a big part of the Irish community there.

"We are all heartbroken. Shaun was our friend, he wasn't just someone we knew, he was our dear friend.

"All of us have stories that we can share about Shaun. When the news started to come out and I heard this, I was in shock."

Advertisement

Erin says they are still coming to terms with his death.

"We're still just really trying to process and wrap our brains around this.

"Our Board of Directors of the Irish Festival quickly gathered together and talked about how we needed to move forward but most importantly how we honour Shaun and what we could do to support his family."

"We started a memorial fund in Shaun's honour that will go to support his family. He has a wife and two kids here in Kansas City and we want to make sure that they feel the love. People can donate to this fund and it will go straight to his family."

Advertisement

The Go Fund Me reads: As a chef, Shaun Brady nourished his community not just with incredible food, but with a deep pride in his culture and a contagious enthusiasm for celebration.

"The light he brought to our Irish community will endure through those touched by his talent, spirit, and joy for life.

"By donating to the Shaun Brady Memorial Fund through Go Fund Me, you can ensure lasting support for Shaun's family, including his beloved wife and two young children, helping them feel the comfort and security of his legacy for years to come.

"We invite you to contribute $45—the ticket price of Shaun's cherished KCIF Irish Fest Breakfast shared with friends, though any amount will mean the world to those who loved him and to the Kansas City Irish community that he brought together with his remarkable spirit.

"All proceeds will go directly to a trust fund to support Shaun's family."

To make a donation visit Go Fund Me.

Two teenagers were arrested yesterday in relation to the shooting and remain in custody.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.