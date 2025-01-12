Memorial mass and walk to take place in Tullamore to mark Ashling Murphy's anniversary

A memorial mass and walk will be held in Tullamore today to mark the 3rd anniversary of the death of Offaly woman, Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old teacher was jogging along the Grand Canal in Offaly after finishing work at Durrow National School when she was stabbed to death on the afternoon of January 12th, 2022.

Following his trial at the Central Criminal Court in November 2023, Jozef Puska, now aged 34, was charged with her murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

Puska has since been granted legal aid to appeal his conviction which is due to be heard by the court of appeal in the coming months.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.