A memorial plaque dedicated to six students who died in Berkeley, California in 2015 will be unveiled later today.

The six were killed when a balcony collapsed. Five of them were from Ireland.

Eoghan Culligan, Niccolai Schuster, Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh and Olivia Burke, and Olivia’s Irish-American cousin Ashley Donohoe were killed.

Seven other Irish students were also seriously injured in the accident.

Family members of those who died are due to attend today’s ceremony which has been organised by the Consulate General of Ireland, the City of Berkeley and the Irish Immigration Pastoral Centre.

Digital Desk

