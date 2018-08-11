Men due in court in connection with ATM skimming operation

11 August 2018

Two men in their 30s charged in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare are due in court in Dublin this morning.

The men, who had been detained at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations, are scheduled to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Kildare gardaí, supported by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Harcourt Square, had been working closely with a major Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the people involved.

It is thought that they form part of an Eastern European criminal organisation and the arrests are seen as a significant development in this case which involved the targeting of eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

