Men jailed for involvement in David Byrne's murder at Regency Hotel appeal convictions

Two Dublin men jailed for helping those behind the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 are appealing their convictions.

Paul Murphy, of Cherry Avenue, Swords; and Jason Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, were found to have been getaway drivers for the hit team.

Following a 52-day trial, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was acquitted last year of David Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne, an associate of the Kinahan gang, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in.

Gerry Hutch was accused of being one of the gunmen who stormed the event, but he was found Not Guilty by three judges of the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

His co-accused, Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, were jailed for their roles in facilitating the murder by acting as getaway drivers for members of the hit team.

Their appeal began this morning with Murphy’s barrister making arguments about his client’s arrest and detention, the search of his taxi following its seizure, and the identification of the vehicle in CCTV footage used against him.

Reporting Frank Greaney

