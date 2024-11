Met Éireann is forecasting unusually high temperatures for this week.

The national forecaster says it'll be cloudy and mild on Wednesday, with highs of 17 degrees.

Tomorrow's forecast is considerably higher than the November average temperature of 6 to 11 degrees.

However, the warmer weather won't stay for long, as cloud and rainfall forecast for the rest of the week.

