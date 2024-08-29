Met Éireann has released list of new storm names

Met Éireann, along with the National Weather Services of the UK (Met Office) and the Netherlands (KNMI), has released the list of new storm names for the 2024/2025 storm season, which starts on September 1st.

Each of the three meteorological services has contributed seven names to this season’s list. Met Éireann’s contributions have been taken from a list of more than 500 suggestions by primary school children participating in ESB Science Blast last February.

The full list is Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Éowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne, Wren.

Conall, Darragh, Hugo, Izzy, Naoise, Poppy and Vivienne were all chosen by the Irish Met Office.

Advertisement

Eoin Sherlock, Head of Forecasting Division in Met Éireann, said:

“Our key priority is to help protect life and property from extreme weather and ensure the safety of our communities. Year after year storm naming proves effective for that. Naming each storm increases the level of public safety and preparedness as people are more likely to remember and respond to warnings when storms are named.

"Ireland, and the world, are experiencing the effects of severe weather events more frequently and more intensely as a result of climate change. We see how severe wind and rain events can directly impact public health, safety, and livelihoods. Now more than ever, it is crucial for younger generations to understand these risks so that they can safeguard their future by driving societal change, and their involvement in the names selection this year is proof of Met Éireann’s commitment to support their weather and climate awareness.

"We are entering storm season, so we advise people to prepare now for the possibility of severe weather. Basically “Be Winter Ready”, as public safety advice outlines. It is important to stay up to date on the latest forecasts and warnings on met.ie or on Met Éireann’s app.”

Advertisement

Storms are named when they could cause ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impacts in one of the three partner countries.

When a storm is forecast, the national weather service that expects the biggest impact from the severe weather to hit its region or is likely to be first affected by it, names the storm.

Storm naming happens in conjunction with orange/red weather warnings , which could be for wind, rain or snow or a combination of these conditions. Those warnings are, in turn, issued based on a combination of numerical thresholds and the potential impacts foreseen.

Since 2015, Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have been working together on the naming programme and were joined by the Netherland’s KNMI in 2019.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com