Met Éireann issue status yellow fog warning while another storm may be on the horizon

Met Éireann issue status yellow fog warning while another storm may be on the horizon
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning which will come into effect at 10pm tonight (Tuesday) for 15 counties including four counties in the South East.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Waterford are all under the warning as well as Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, and Roscommon.

The warning is in place until 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday) with Met Éireann warning that foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility.

Meanwhile, we could be facing another storm this weekend.

The British Met Office has named Storm Eowyn which is tracking towards Ireland for Friday.

Met Éireann has a weather advisory in place until Saturday, with very windy conditions expected.

It says a deep low-pressure system is tracking near Ireland bringing 'very strong winds, high seas, and spells of heavy rain'.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says an Atlantic Jet Stream threatens to generate potentially damaging winds.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

