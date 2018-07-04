Met Éireann has issued a fresh status yellow high temperature warning.

It includes counties Carlow, kilkenny and Tipperary in the South East.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 or 28 degrees.

The warning is valid until 7pm this evening.

High Temperature Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Valid: Wednesday 2pm to 7pmhttps://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/QDnIaD4csw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss