Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow alert for heavy rainfall this evening.

The weather warning is in place for all Leinster counties, along with Waterford, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The forecaster warns that thundery downpours in places may lead to rainfall accumulations of up to 40mm.

The weather alert is in place from 9pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.

