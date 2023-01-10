Play Button
Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for the South East

Shaun Connolly
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford.

It's set to become very windy or squally for a time today, with the chance of some isolated thunderstorms.

The warning is valid from 2 pm today until 7 pm this evening.

This follows a Status Yellow rain warning which has been in place for Tipperary and Waterford from 9 am this morning.

A series of heavy overnight rain continued into the morning, contributing to spot folding and hazardous driving conditions.

That rain warning remains in place until 3 pm this afternoon.

