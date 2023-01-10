Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for the South East

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford.

It's set to become very windy or squally for a time today, with the chance of some isolated thunderstorms.

The warning is valid from 2 pm today until 7 pm this evening.

⚠️Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford⚠️ Becoming very windy or squally for a time today with isolated thunderstorms possible. Valid: 14:00 Tuesday 10/01/2023 to 19:00 Tuesday 10/01/2023 More here ➡️ //www.met.ie/warnings/today pic.twitter.com/hLsH6MJjaW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2023

This follows a Status Yellow rain warning which has been in place for Tipperary and Waterford from 9 am this morning.

A series of heavy overnight rain continued into the morning, contributing to spot folding and hazardous driving conditions.

That rain warning remains in place until 3 pm this afternoon.