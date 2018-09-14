Met Éireann has issued an update on Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to approach Ireland’s south coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The weather agency states the storm will lose its tropical characteristics as it tracks towards Ireland over the weekend.
Briefing from Met Éireann forecast office regarding Tropical Storm Helene.
Before its approach, the low-pressure system is set to develop fronts with the strongest winds shifting around the south and east of the system.
Met Éireann went on to state that the system’s path is still somewhat uncertain, with more accurate details due in the coming days.
The forecaster will issue warnings if required closer to the time.
