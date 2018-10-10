Met Eireann has this evening issued updated warnings for Storm Callum on Thursday night and Friday morning.
A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Wexford, Waterford, Wicklow, Dublin, Louth and Meath from midnight until 9am on Friday morning.
South to southeast winds will gust to between 100 and 130 km/h, strongest at the coast. Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides, there is a risk of coastal flooding.
All 4 Weather Warnings currently in place by @MetEireann note the change in times for different areas. Heed these warnings, do not ignore Orange warnings, this will be a serious weather event. #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/9cRIbpFX5w
— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 10, 2018
A Status Orange alert is issued for wind speeds that have the capacity to produce dangerous, stormy conditions which may constitute a risk to life and property.
People are urged to stay away from exposed coastal areas for the period of the orange warning.
Wind Warnings have been updated for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.
Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.
Note: Wind strengths remain the same, changes to validity times.
Warning info: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/oimzDlQgbB
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018
A Status Orange wind warning for Cork and Kerry comes into effect at the earlier time of 10pm on Thursday night.
A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and ten other counties from midnight until 9am on Friday morning.
AA Ireland has urged motorists to adapt their driving in the coming days as Storm Callum hits.
The AA is advising motorists to reduce their speed accordingly to improve their ability to maintain control of their vehicle when driving through areas affected by Storm Callum.
Motorists are also being advised to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles, particularly cyclists and pedestrians.
“It may only be mid-October but it appears almost certain that Ireland is going to be hit by its third storm of the 2018/2019 winter season and it’s vital that we all take a look at our own road behaviour and adapt it accordingly to minimise incidents during this weather,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.
“High winds can be particularly dangerous as vulnerable road users can be blown off course and into the path of oncoming traffic meaning motorists must slow down in general and also allow extra distance when overtaking cyclists or pedestrians.”
“It’s also important to remember when driving on exposed roads, such as a motorway, that your own car could be re-directed by a sudden gust so you must make sure your focus is on the task of driving at all times. In particular, as the worst of this storm looks likely to hit overnight, motorists could wake up on Friday morning to debris and fallen trees on a number of routes.”
Latest ECMWF charts show small increase in Gust speeds for some areas but also a big increase in total rainfall for Southeast up to Saturday night. #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/iCdHj12vtQ
— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 10, 2018
The Road Safety Authority has issued the following advice for road users:
- Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.
- Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road
- Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds
- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists
- Drive with dipped headlights at all times.
They have also warned pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to:
- Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.
- Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.